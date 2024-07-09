Govt launches curriculum portal

Education
Bangladesh new school curriculum
ILLUSTRATION: REHNUMA PROSHOON

The government launched a new educational portal today, featuring materials for students, teachers, and guardians nationwide, aligned with the newly implemented curriculum.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel inaugurated the website themed "Curriculum Portal, a One-Stop Solution", at the International Mother Language Institute.

Regarding the curriculum's controversies and evaluation process, he stressed the importance of mindset and parental involvement for success.

"We will consider increasing teachers' salaries by adjusting the operational and development budgets," he said.

Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Nehal Ahmed said while younger teachers have adapted the curriculum, it remains challenging for older educators.

Addressing recent leaks of half-yearly question papers, Secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Division Farid Uddin Ahmed said, "We need to prevent such incidents. Necessary measures must be taken."

Prof Md Moshiuzzaman, acting chairman of NCTB, they have identified teachers involved question leak and instructed authorities to take punitive measures.

The curriculum portal https://curriculum.gov.bd/ will contain audio-visual courses for teachers, their experiences, and guides on what and how to teach.

