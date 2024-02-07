Govt to focus more on 'capacity building of teachers: edu minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said the government wants focus more on capacity building of teachers than infrastructural development.

He said the government has plans to increase budgetary allocations in this regard.

He was addressing a view exchange meeting with the heads of all secondary and higher educational institutes of Rajshahi division at Rajshahi Medical College auditorium last night.

The minister said the education sector has many challenges and they will resolve those by adopting specific policies.

"And to do that we have to take up mega projects bigger than the Padma bridge project. And that projects should not be only for building infrastructures, but also for the benefit of students by improving the quality of the lives of our teachers," the minister said.

"If we invest for improving skills, quality, and experiences of teachers, the students will be benefited the most and if the students are benefited, the dream of Bangabandhu's daughter for building a smart Bangladesh will be possible. Teachers will be the agents of change," he said.

"We will ensure that the education process make our students more skilled and job oriented so that they are not only self-employed, but also represent Bangladesh in the world by being global citizens with multi-skills in languages, technology and work."

The minister directed teachers to teach the students how to learn new skills.

He also directed teachers to attend classes regularly and asked the education boards to ensure people's access to all services.

Among the teachers spoke at the programme, Dr Shahnewaj Begum, head teacher of Rajshahi Government Laboratory High School, said the government secondary educational institutes have no posts for ICT teachers and librarian hindering the government plan of building a smart country.

Abdul Aziz Mondol, principal of Dhopaghata Degree College of Mohonpur, urged the government to keep balance in the status of teachers.

The meeting was the education ministry's first programme outside Dhaka.

Education Secretary Soleman Khan chaired the meeting while Rajshahi lawmaker Shafiqur Rahman Badsha was present among others.