Govt calls on madrasas to combat drugs, Hizb ut-Tahrir narratives

The government has called for strict legal measures to prevent the use and sale of drugs in areas surrounding madrasas.

Additionally, madrasas have been instructed to provide accurate interpretations of Quran and Hadith related to the narratives and propaganda spread by banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir.

The directive, issued yesterday by the Directorate of Madrasa Education, was sent to madrasa heads, management committee presidents, upazila and thana secondary education officers, district education officers, and deputy commissioners for immediate enforcement.

According to the circular, authorities have been urged to intensify awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of drug abuse, encourage community-based social resistance, and ensure madrasa-based committees play a visible role in curbing narcotics.

The circular further noted that students must be made aware of the correct interpretation of Islamic texts to counter Hizb ut-Tahrir's messaging.

The directive follows decisions made at the 10th meeting of the Law and Order, of Advisory Council.