Going abroad to study or work: Verifying documents to get easier

Cabinet okays proposal to adopt Apostille Convention 1961

A Cabinet meeting today approved the proposal for Bangladesh to adopt the Apostille Convention, 1961 which facilitates the use of public documents abroad.

"When going abroad, students or individuals need to verify their documents. In cases where the respective country's embassy is not present in Bangladesh, documents are usually submitted to the embassy in Delhi for authentication," Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a cabinet meeting held at the PMO.

"This causes numerous complications. Adopting the convention will relieve Bangladeshi students and others from this complexity," he added.

The Hague Convention of October 5, 1961, also known as the Apostille Convention, replaced the "Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents", which was a tedious way of having to confirm documents between countries (both countries have to sign two different confirmations). It is an international treaty drafted by the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH).

The Apostille Convention simplifies the procedure through which a document, issued in one of the contracting states, can be certified for legal purposes in the other contracting states of the Convention.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to monitor the market to control the prices of essential goods, he said.

"The prime minister has given very strict instructions to the commerce state minister regarding this matter," said the Cabinet secretary

Mahbub said, "Although the supply of some goods is adequate and there is no shortage, there is an artificial price hike in the market," he added.