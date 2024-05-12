Girls ahead of boys in SSC result pass rate

In this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams, female students surpassed male candidates, securing higher pass rates.

Out of 20,13,597 examinees, including 10,24,803 females and 9,88,794 males, 16,72,153 students passed.

Girls outnumbered boys by 59,047, with a pass rate of 84.47 percent for females and 81.57 percent for males, marking a 2.90 percentage point difference.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards.