Girls ahead of boys in pass rate, GPA-5 achievement

Female students outperformed the male candidates in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams, securing higher pass rates and GPA grades.

Out of 20,13,597 examinees, including 10,24,803 females and 9,88,794 males, 16,72,153 students passed.

Girls outnumbered boys by 59,047, with a pass rate of 84.47 percent for females and 81.57 percent for males, marking a 2.90 percentage point difference.

Also, among the 1,82,129 GPA 5 holders, 98,776 are girls and 83,353 boys.

The education minister handed over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Gono Bhaban around 10:00am today.

This year, 20,13,597 students appeared for SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards. Around 83.04 percent of them passed.

The exams started on February 15th and concluded on March 12.