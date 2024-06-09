Free education up to class 8 on the cards: Mohibul

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury told parliament today that the government has a plan to provide free education up to class 8 in an effort to provide equal access to education for all citizens.

In response to a question from Chattogram-11 MP M Abdul Latif of the ruling Awami League, the minister made this comment. The minister also said that the Department of Secondary and Higher Education is working on the plan.

The minister said the plan will be implemented within a "logical period."

The minister told parliament that there is a vacancy at the vice-chancellor (VC) position for 29 private universities in the nation in response to a question from AL MP Farida Yasmin.

According to the minister, 114 private universities have currently been granted permission to open in the nation.

"105 universities are offering educational programmes among them. Vacancies remain in 29 vice chancellor, 80 pro-vice chancellor, and 35 treasurer positions at private universities," Mohibul said.

In response to another question, the minister said that 4,613 educational institutions nationwide are not currently have MPOs.

The education minister responded to a question from Opposition Chip Whip Mujibul Haque by saying that on May 12, a deal was made with the Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) Institute of Information and Communication Technology department to identify fake Technical Education Board certificates.

The process of identifying the fake certificates has already been initiated by the department's experts. Upon detection, all forged certificates will be revoked, and any additional measures deemed necessary in accordance with the details provided by the forged certificate holders will be implemented.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali said that there are 944 primary schools in the nation with fewer than 50 students in response to a question from Independent MP Pankaj Nath.

Meanwhile, the House was informed by Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni that the government has implemented a plan to compile a national database of beggars. By giving genuine beggars with various forms of training and counselling and by using accurate statistics, begging will be completely eliminated.

According to Dipu Moni, there are no reliable statistics on the number of address-less individuals who are dependent on others for their livelihood in Dhaka.

River erosion, extreme poverty, illness, illiteracy, and other issues are forcing some people who truly need help to turn to begging. However, the minister added that some unemployed people decide to beg as a quick way to make money.