Establish a university in the name of Rafiq Uddin Ahmad

Bangladesh Susham Unnayan Forum, a social organisation, today demanded the establishment of a university in the name of language martyr Rafiq Uddin Ahmed in Manikganj.

A written statement was released at a press conference at Manikganj Press Club auditorium in the afternoon.

According to the statement read out loud by the organisation president Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, there are 58 public universities in Bangladesh, but not a single one has been named after any language martyr.

"It is shameful for the nation and an insult to the language martyrs. Therefore, a public university named after Rafiq Uddin Ahmad, the first martyr of the language movement, is necessary," it read.

In the statement, the organisation also demanded decentralisation of industries to save Dhaka from being overcrowded and to establish factories in across all 64 districts to facilitate employment to locals.

Abul Basar Sabuj, former vice chairman of Harirampur Upazila Parishad; Mosharraf Hossain Musa, former chairman of Kanchanpur Union Parishad; the organisation's secretaries Azharul Islam (agriculture and cooperative affairs), Mehedi Hasan (forest and environment), and Sakibul Islam (international affairs), were present at the conference.