Ensuring accountability is key: Nowfel

The newly appointed Education Minister, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, today pledged to ensure accountability in all activities within the ministry.

He made these remarks during a views-exchange programme with ministry officials at the International Mother Language Institute.

He said a major goal of the Awami League's manifesto is to guarantee future generations' access to employment opportunities. To achieve this, he urged all stakeholders to collaborate in establishing an education sector with good governance and accountability.

Previously serving as Deputy Education Minister, Mohibul is now the youngest minister of the cabinet.

The meeting, presided over by Suleman Khan, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division, was attended by Farid Uddin Khan, secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education, UGC chairman, and other officials.