‘Eliminating discrimination in research sector need of the hour’

Discrimination in the research sector have become increasingly apparent. Certain institutions consistently receive funding for research projects, while others cannot be engaged in research activities at all. Despite this inequality, such biased project allocations have not ceased.

At a recent conference, speakers emphasised the importance of considering prior experience, nature of work, and skilled personnel when selecting research institutions for each project.

The 9th conference, organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Social Research (BISR) Trust at the National Academy for Planning and Development (NAPD) in Nilkhet, Dhaka, saw researchers from the country express this viewpoint.

This year's conference featured the presentation of 28 new research papers on four themes: gender, economy, environment and climate, and public health, contributed by students, faculty, and researchers from various universities and research institutions, both domestic and international.

Renowned scientist Dr Abed Chaudhury, the inventor of the "Panchabrihi" rice, was the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of social research, noting that the term "Panchabrihi" comes from the ability to harvest the same crop five times in different seasons from a single planting.

He stated, "Science is completely absent from our consciousness; we should develop our sense of science. Our Dr Kudrat-i-Khuda and Professor Salam have provided some support for physics."

Dr Khurshid Alam, a prominent sociologist, researcher, and chairman of BISR Trust, pointed out the discrimination in funding among research institutions, stating that some receive allocations while others do not, despite their qualifications. He called for an end to this inequality.

"Various institutions and individuals also voiced concerns about the lack of funding for research. While this claim is valid, it is equally true that a significant amount of allocated funds for higher education and research institutions remains unutilised," he added.

Dr Khurshid noted that some researchers are showing less interest in research, and addressing discrimination in funding could motivate them to engage more.

A total of 28 research papers were presented at the conference. Teachers, students, and researchers from over 30 universities participated.