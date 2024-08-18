Educational institutions to reopen today

The Ministry of Education has asked the authorities concerned to reopen all the educational institutions in the country and resume academic activities from today (Sunday).

A notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Mosammat Rahima Akhtar, was issued in this regard.

"Following the instruction of Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus, all the concerned have been asked to take necessary measures to resume academic activities of all the educational institutions from August 18 [today]," read the notification.