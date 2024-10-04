Education Service Commission demanded for private sector

Bangladesh College Shikkhak Samity (Bakshis) and Bangladesh Principals' Council (BPC) today demanded that the interim government constitute a separate Education Service Commission with qualified and efficient teachers to improve the quality of education.

At the same time, the organisations demanded that the government nationalise the education system gradually through proper planning.

Bakshis President Principal Md Ihsaque Hossain and BPC President Mohammad Mazharul Hannan placed the demands at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) marking World Teachers Day, 2024.

In a written statement, they said that salary, annual increment and other allowances including house rent, medical, and full festival allowances like those of government teachers and staff must be given to the teachers and staff members of the private colleges until they are nationalised.

Promotions must be given to the posts of associate professor and professor of private colleges with equivalent qualifications and experience in the same system as government colleges, they said, adding that academic inspection should be arranged regularly by the institution sanctioning university and education board.

To create a fair environment in the education sector, they also demanded the elimination of political influence. They said the governing body or managing committee system will have to be abolished in the private educational institutions to achieve that goal, they added.

They also demanded the introduction of a transfer system and pension for teachers in the private education system, similar to the benefits provided in government institutions.

The Bakshis and BPC leaders also urged the interim government to take swift action to improve the broken law order by establishing justice in the country.

They also urged the government to revitalise the crisis-hit economy and protect the nation from politicised administration and corrupt political practices.