Edu ministry lifts recruitment ban on RU

The Ministry of Education has lifted the ban on all types of recruitment in Rajshahi University (RU).

A circular, signed by Joint Secretary of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Parvez Hasan, was issued in this regard today, reports an RU correspondent.

Hence, from hereon, there is no obstacle to any recruitment in the university.

Earlier, on December 10, 2020, the ministry banned all recruitment activities of RU after finding evidence of corruption and irregularities by the then VC Prof M Abdus Sobhan and Pro-VC Prof Chowdhury Zakaria in the recruitment of university teachers.

Later on July 25, 2023, the ministry revoked the order in view of the application by the RU authorities to continue the academic and administrative activities of the university.

However, less than three months after the withdrawal of the suspension, the ministry yet again suspended all RU appointments on October 26, last year.