Edu ministry asks UGC to form body to probe irregularities in cluster admin tests

The education ministry has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to form a committee to investigate any irregularities in the cluster admission tests of general and science and technology universities.

The ministry's Deputy Secretary Rokhsana Begum issued a letter in this regard on August 29.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within 15 working days, UGC acting chairman Prof Muhammed Alamgir told The Daily Star today.

In the letter issued on August 29, the ministry said a committee should be formed, led by a member of the UGC and including expert teachers from non-cluster universities.

The committee will investigate whether there have been any irregularities or errors in the merit selection and migration process in the admission tests. The notification tells the committee to submit a report with clear opinions and recommendations within 15 working days.