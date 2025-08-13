DUCSU polls: 7 nomination forms sold on first day

The long-awaited Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and Hall Union elections moved a step closer as distribution of nomination forms officially began yesterday.

On the first day, seven nomination forms were sold, according to the Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin.

The form distribution started at 10:00am and continued till 4:00pm.

One of the candidates, Zulias Cezar Talukder, a student of the Department of Criminology (2014-2015 session), bought the form for the vice president position in the DUCSU election.

As he was a former Chhatra League leader and was posted as the joint general secretary of Salimullah Muslim Hall in the 2017 hall committee of Chhatra League, a group of five-six students protested in front of the VC office.

Later, they went to the chief returning officer, alleging that he attacked a student in the 2019 DUCSU election and that he was a member of the banned organisation Chhatra League.

CRO Zashim said, "We expect to receive the complaints from the hall provost regarding the allegation."

"Since allegations have been made, it must be proved that he is a member of the banned group and involved in the crime," he said.

"If names of individuals are released after the voters list is published, and any of them are found to be involved [in crimes], they will be removed from the voter list based on the decision of the syndicate, subject to evidence," he added.

Contacted, Zulias Cezar told The Daily Star, "They do not have the courage to compete politically. This is their vile conspiracy. They wish to conduct the elections by preventing a particular individual from participating. Is this not a form of fascism? My post in the student wing of the Awami League expired in 2017."

Jamaluddin Khalid, one of the protesters and convener of Shadhin Bangladesh Chhatra Sangsad, told reporters, "A group is trying to tarnish the DUCSU election through Zulias. Additionally, we came to know that a B team of Chhatra League is trying to become active keeping Zulias at the front and trying to form a panel for the DUCSU election."