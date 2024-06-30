DU suspends exams due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

Education
Dhaka University's authorities have suspended all examinations due to unavoidable circumstances, according to a notice.

The decision comes after public university teachers announced earlier today that they would go on indefinite work-abstention from tomorrow, demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension policy instead of the new Universal Pension Scheme.

An official of DU exam controller office said the exams were suspended due to the work-abstention programme by public university teachers.

The notice, signed by Himadri Shekhar Chakraborty, acting exam controller of the university, said from July 1, exams to be held at Curzon Hall and Arts building centre of the university have suspended until further notice.

However, the exam of affiliated colleges and constituted institutions of DU will be held as usual, it reads.

