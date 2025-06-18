DU presents proposed budget of Tk 1,035cr

Dhaka University has presented a proposed budget of Tk 1,035.45 crore for the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year.

The previous budget for 2024-25 was Tk 945.15 crore.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will provide Tk 883.04 crore from the total budget as grants. The university will receive Tk 90 crore from internal sources, leaving a deficit of 62.41 crore.

DU Treasurer Prof M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury presented the annual budget around 3:00pm yesterday at the Administrative Building.

Regarding the budget deficit, Prof Jahangir said the university budget funding primarily comes from the UGC, but the UGC has not provided the full amount DU proposed in their budget, so there was nothing the university administration could do about it.

He further said, "Our main source of internal revenue is student fees, which have remained unchanged at 10-12 takas [monthly] for the past 20-30 years."

The proposed budget allocates 2.08% of funds (Tk 21.57 crore) for research grants. This compares to 2.02% or Tk 20.07 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal. Asked about maintaining similar research funding levels as last year, Jahangir said they could not increase the research allocation because the UGC did not provide the full proposed grant amount.