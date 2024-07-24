DU pledges to protect students

Says univ to open soon

No student will be harassed in future for holding programmes to realise their logical demands, said the authority of Dhaka University yesterday.

Pledging security to students, it also said it is working relentlessly to open the university as soon as possible.

In a press release sent to newspapers, the DU administration said it is deeply saddened by the recent untoward incidents on the campus.

"We believe that no Dhaka University students were involved with any such incidents centring the protest to realise their just and logical demands," the notification said.

It pledged to take necessary actions as per the university rules in the quickest possible time after a proper investigation into the incidents.

The notification also said members of law enforcers will remain at DU entry points to ensure that outsiders cannot enter the campus to carry out subversive activities. However, they will remain deployed at important establishments.

Given that the law-and-order situation has been restored, the university will reopen as soon as dormitory rooms are repaired, according to the press release signed by Mahmud Alam, director of public relations office of DU.

"It will also be ensured that only regular students stay at university dormitories. Seats will be allocated based on merit as per university rules," said the press release.

The DU authority also sought cooperation from all of the DU family -- students, teachers and staff -- to create an environment conducive for studies on the campus.