DU entry tests start Feb 23

The admission tests for Dhaka University for the academic year 2023-24 will start from February 23 with arts, law and social sciences units.

Admission seekers can apply via online from December 18 to January 5.

The application fee for one unit has been set at Tk 1,050, Tk 50 more than previous year's fee.

The decisions came yesterday at a general admission committee meeting presided over by Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, vice-chancellor of the university.

The meeting was held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university.

Following the admission test of Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit, the entry test for Business Studies (C unit) will be held on February 24.

The A (Science) unit admission test will be held on March 1 while the entry test (GK and drawing) of Fine Arts unit will be held on March 9.

Several members of the committee confirmed the decisions to The Daily Star.

The exams will consist of MCQ (60 marks) and written test (40 marks) in all units except fine arts. The total time of the exam is one hour and 30 minutes, according to a DU press release.