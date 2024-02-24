DU entry test for arts, law, social sciences unit held

The admission test for Dhaka University's undergraduate programmes under the arts, law, and social sciences unit for the 2023-24 academic session was held last morning.

The entry test was held in Dhaka and seven other divisional cities to reduce the hassle of students and their guardians spending time and money.

The examination started at 11:00am and continued till 12:30pm.

The test for business studies (C unit) will be held today, science (A unit) will be held on March 1, fine arts (general knowledge and drawing) on March 9.

In the 100-mark question, examinees had to answer a set of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for 60 marks and a written part worth 40 marks.