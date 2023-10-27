DU to confer honorary degree on Bangabandhu

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be awarded an honorary degree of "Doctor of Laws" posthumously by Dhaka University on October 29.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive the honorary degree at a special convocation at DU central playground, said VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman yesterday.

Bangabandhu was a student of the Law Department. DU authorities had made all the preparations to hold its convocation on August 15, 1975, where he was scheduled to attend.

But Bangabandhu, along with most of his family members, were murdered by a band of disgruntled army officers. Following his death, DU abandoned the convocation.