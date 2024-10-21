DU admission tests to begin from first week of January

Dhaka University authorities have decided on the dates for admission tests for the academic year of 2024-2025.

The decisions came today from a General Admission Committee meeting presided over by Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of the university.

Several members of the General Admission Committee confirmed the decision to The Daily Star.

The admission tests for the fine arts unit will be held on January 4.

Following the fine arts unit, the exam for the B unit, consisting of the arts, law and social sciences faculties as well as a host of other humanities departments, will be held on January 25.

The admission test for science subjects (A unit) will be held on February 1, followed by business studies (C unit) will be held on February 8.

Meanwhile, the admission test for the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) will be held on January 3.

Admission seekers can register for the exams online from November 4 to November 25.