DNCC launches school bus service on pilot basis

The Dhaka North City Corporation today introduced school bus service on a pilot basis in a bid to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure safety of students.

As part of the initiative, three buses were given to Banani Bidyaniketan School for transporting its students.

"Around 8-10 students are often crammed inside school vans while many schools offer microbuses for transporting students. Both van and microbus are very unsafe for our children," said DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam while inaugurating the service.

The service has been started experimentally with three buses and the fleet will be expanded gradually, he said. DNCC will invite other schools to come under this service.

These smart buses will have modern technology including CCTV cameras and app-based tracking system to ensure safety of children, the mayor added.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman were present at the event.