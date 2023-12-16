Dhruva '72: Sculpture commemorating constitution unveiled

A sculpture commemorating the country's first constitution in 1972, titled "Dhruva '72," has been unveiled at the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University campus.

Prof Soumitra Sekhar, vice chancellor of the university and the sculptor, inaugurated it at the Social Sciences and Business Administration building today.

"Dhruva '72" comprises four tall pillars, each symbolizing one of the fundamental principles of the 1972 constitution – nationalism, socialism, democracy, and secularism.

The "nationalism" pillar takes the form of the Bangladesh Liberation War flag, embodying the spirit of the era.

The "Socialism" pillar is decorated with four books, representing the commitment to education and knowledge. The "Democracy" pillar captures the essence of freedom of expression, portrayed through the imagery of a pen's nib. Lastly, the "Secularism" pillar signifies reform and progress, through a graduation cap.

Prof Soumitro Shekhar said, "This could be the first structure dedicated to the 1972 constitution. 'Dhruva '72' serves as a beacon, with the four foundational principles for students, teachers, and public."

The constitution, enacted on December 16, 1972, celebrates its golden jubilee, marking 50 years. To commemorate this milestone, a discussion meeting was held alongside the inauguration of "Dhruva '72."

During the event, Prof Ataur Rahman, treasurer; Prof Mohammad Nazrul Islam, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Mohammad Riad Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Business Administration; and Registrar Mohammad Humayun Kabir participated in the discussion.