Dhaka University 'C' unit admission test held

The entry test for Dhaka University's undergraduate programmes under Business Studies (C unit) for the 2023-24 academic session was held this morning.

Prof Maksudur Rahman told The Daily Star said that the exam began around 11:00am, which continued till 12:30pm.

The guardians and the well-wishers of the candidates were seen waiting near the exam centres.

The entry test is holding in Dhaka and seven other divisional cities to reduce the hassle of students and their guardians.

The admission test for science (A unit) will be held on March 1 and test for fine arts (general knowledge and drawing) is scheduled for March 9.

In the 100-mark question, examinees have to answer a set of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) for 60 marks and a written part worth 40 marks.