Dhaka Central University: students stage protest demanding ordinance

Students staged demonstrations on the roads near New Market and Science Laboratory today demanding the immediate issuance of the ordinance to establish Dhaka Central University, comprising the seven affiliated colleges,.

According to witnesses and police, students, including of Dhaka College and Eden Mohila College, started gathering on their campuses in the morning. Around 11:30am, they marched towards the Science Laboratory area.

The students blocked the busy intersection for several minutes, disrupting traffic movement, before marching towards New Market.

During the demonstration, they chanted slogans such as "Stop the delays, issue the ordinance for Dhaka Central University" and "We want ordinance."

Twaha Yeasin Hossain, assistant commissioner of New Market Traffic Zone, said the students brought out a procession and marched through the roads demanding the issuance of the ordinance for the university.