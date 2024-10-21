Dhaka Board chairman submits resignation letter amid student protest

Amid demonstrations demanding reassessment of HSC grades by a group of students, Dhaka Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar submitted his resignation letter today.

Prof Tapan confirmed the submission of his resignation letter to The Daily Star saying, he submitted the resignation letter to the secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, citing "personal reasons".

The resignation came a day after he announced his resignation amid demonstrations demanding reassessment of HSC grades by a group of students.

"What else can I do amid such protests? I cannot risk physical assault, nor can I give in to demands for an 'autopass'. So, this seemed like the wisest decision for me," Tapan said yesterday.