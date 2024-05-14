Dakhil exam results: Sirajganj's Ullapara fares worst in the district

A total of 1,210 students appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (Dakhil) examination from 53 madrasas in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila this year. However, only 44.46 percent of them passed.

"The pass rate is the lowest among the nine upazilas in the district," said AKM Shamsul Haque, the upazila education officer.

According to the upazila education office, no students of Bogura Dakhil (15 students), Elengjani Dakhil (12 students), Haji Ahmed Ali Dakhil (14 students), and Boro Koyaliber Dakhil (12 students) madrasas were able to pass the exams, reports our Pabna correspondent.

"Being under the MPO scheme, these madrasas receive all necessary government support. So, this result is unacceptable," said the upazila education officer.

Furthermore, only one student secured passing grades from each of the following madrasas -- Khondokar Nurunnahar Dakhil (10 students), Udhunia Dakhil (16 students), and Haji Abed Ali Women Memorial Dakhil (11 students).

"Compared to the previous years, this year's result is very poor. Most of the examinees failed in English and mathematics," added the education officer.

Show cause notices have been sent to the eight madrasas with zero pass rate, asking them to explain the cause behind their poor results.

Meanwhile, the madrasa authorities concerned blamed a lack of preparation and seriousness of students for this poor showing.

"Most students under the Dakhil curriculum come from remote areas. They mostly skip classes, and their families are also not serious about their studies," said Atikur Rahman, superintendent of Bogura Dakhil Madrasa.

Several other madrasa superintendents echoed the views of Atikur.

Tazrin Begum, mother of Borat Ali, an SSC examinee from Elengjani Dakhil Madrasa, said her family had to relocate to Dhaka to look for work a few months before the exams.

"Borat had to travel from Dhaka to Sirajganj to take his exams. He could not attend classes. He was unprepared and stressed," she said.

She said her son was preparing to retake the exam.