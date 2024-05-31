Cyclone Remal: Over 600 educational institutions affected in Pirojpur, Jhalakathi

This photo was taken from Baroikhali Saptogram Sammilani High School under Pirojpur's Indurkani upazila on May 31, 2024. Photo: KM Habibur Rahman/Star

Over six hundred educational institutions have been affected by Cyclone Remal in Pirojpur and Jhalakathi.

According to the district primary education office and district education office sources, a total of 174 primary schools, and 220 secondary and high schools, colleges, and madrasas have been affected in Pirojpur, reports our district correspondent.

On the other hand, around 50 primary schools, 95 schools and colleges, and 75 madrasas were affected in Jhalakathi.

"The cyclone has damaged the tin-roof of our madrasa," said Md Martuja Billah, principal of Shapleza Nesaria Alim Madrasah in Pirojpur's Mathbaria upazila, a place most affected by the cyclone.

This photo was taken from Lahuri Model Government Primary School under Pirojpur's Indurkanı upazila on May 31, 2024. Photo: KM Habibur Rahman/Star

"Water flooded our madrasa," Md Sarwar Mollah, superintendent of Kalaran Islamia Dakhil Madrasa in Pirojpur's Indukani upazila said, adding that the cyclone also damaged the tin-roof of the madrasa.

Headteachers of different schools, colleges and madrasas have said many educational institutions remained flooded.

Md Idris Ali Azizi, district education officer in Pirojpur, said after collecting information on the affected educational institutions, they are sending them to higher authorities.

He said they were still unaware of the entire situation and there was a possibility that many more schools would be affected.

Kumaresh Chandra Gachi, district primary education officer in Pirojpur, echoed the same.

"Primarily, we got to know about 174 primary schools being affected," he has said.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chandra Sen, DEO of Jhalakathi, said that they have sent the information of affected schools and colleges and madrasas to Barisal and Madrasa education boards.