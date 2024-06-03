Cyclone Remal: 309 educational institutions damaged in Barguna

At least 309 educational institutions in Barguna district, including 144 government primary schools, sustained significant damages in the Cyclone Remal.

The academic activities at these affected institutions are severely disrupted, said officials concerned.

The extent of damage to primary schools was yet to be ascertained, while around Tk 6,50 crore will be needed to repair the damages caused to the other educational institutions, the officials added.

Visiting some affected schools in Amtali upazila, this correspondent observed that their academic activities were severely disrupted.

"Our academic building sustained considerable damage caused by trees uprooted in the cyclone. At present, it is not possible to conduct classes. Construction of a new building is necessary," said Md Shah Alam Kabir, headmaster of Amtali MU Girls' Secondary School.

"All the three tin-shed structures of the college are badly damaged. I urge the government to allocate for a new college building," said Dr Shahidul Islam, founder of Shahidul Islam College.

"Of the 144 primary schools, 56 are in Sadar upazila, 10 in Amtali, 18 in Patharghata, 25 in Taltali, 25 in Betagi and 10 in Bamana upazila," said Abdul Mukit Mollah, district primary education officer in Barguna.

"The list of the affected schools has been sent to higher authorities for necessary allocation," he added.

Among the other 165 educational institutions -- secondary and higher secondary schools, colleges, and madrasa -- that sustained damages in the cyclone, 51 are in Patharghata, 37 in Sadar upazila, 26 in Taltali, 22 in Bamana, 20 in Betagi and 9 in Amtali.

Contacted, Muhammad Jasim Uddin Rahman, district education officer, said a list of the affected educational institutions has been sent to higher authorities for necessary measures. Around Tk 6.50 crore is needed for renovation of these institutions, he added.