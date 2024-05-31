Cyclone fallout: 474 educational institutions damaged in Patuakhali

Cyclone Remal has severely damaged 474 educational institutions in Patuakhali. Among these, 256 are government primary schools and 218 are secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and other institutions.

According to the officials, around Tk 20 crore are needed for repairing the educational institutions.

The cyclone, which hit the country on May 26 and 27, brought heavy rains and strong winds, causing widespread destruction. About 3.38 lakh people of 84,500 families were affected in the district. It completely destroyed 6,082 houses and damaged 31,364 more partially, our local correspondent reports.

Ashraf Uzzaman, headteacher of Menhajpur Haqqani Secondary School in Kalapara, said, "The institution was leveled by strong winds, with tin-sheds blown away and benches now exposed to the elements, making academic activities impossible."

Rabiul Hossain, an eighth grader, said, "Our school was badly damaged, and now we can't study here."

Guardian Jalil Mia urged, "There is no school in the area for our children except this one. I request repairs as soon as possible."

Kalapara Upazila Secondary Education Officer Moniruzzaman Khan reported, "Four colleges, 12 schools, and 25 madrasas have been damaged in Kalapara. Most of these are tin-shed houses. Educational institutions here need about Tk 1.50 crore for repairs."

Abu Zafar, headmaster of Amkhola Government Primary School in Galachipa upazila, said, "Established in 1932, this school has 387 students. Construction of a new building was stalled for five years but recently resumed after administrative intervention. We held classes in an abandoned college building, but it has now been severely damaged."

District Primary Education Officer Molla Bakhtiar Rahman said, "A total of 256 government primary schools have been damaged: 73 in Kalapara, 69 in Galachipa, 31 in Rangabali, 27 in Dasmina, 21 in Mirzaganj, 16 in Dumki, 11 in Baufal, and eight in Patuakhali Sadar. Renovations are estimated to cost Tk 4.5 crore, so we have informed higher authorities."

Additionally, 218 educational institutions suffered damage, including secondary, higher secondary, and madrasas. This includes 49 in Kalapara, 42 in Galachipa, 34 in Sadar Upazila, 29 in Dasmina, 22 in Baufal, 16 in Mirzaganj, eight in Dumki, and seven in Rangabali.

District Education Officer Md Mojibur Rahman said, "A list of the damaged institutions has been submitted to higher authorities. The estimated cost of renovations is approximately Tk 15.50 crore."