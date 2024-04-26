Cuet students suspend protests

Say authorities assured them of meeting their major demands

Agitating students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology lay siege to the vice chancellor’s office in Chattogram’s Raozan yesterday protesting the closure of the institution sine die. The students have been demonstrating on campus for four days demanding justice for the deaths of their two peers in a road crash. Photo: Collected

Demonstrating students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) last night suspended their protest upon assurances from the university authorities that their major demands would be met.

"We have suspended our protests as the authorities have assured us that they will take initiatives to widen the Chattogram-Kaptai road and a fund will be created to provide compensation to the families of the two students who died in a road accident on Monday," Rafsan Bin Ali, a student of the university, told The Daily Star.

The development came hours after the Cuet authorities closed the institution for an indefinite period in the wake of demonstrations by students over the deaths of two students.

Sheikh Mohammad Humayun, registrar of the university, said they convinced the students to end their demonstrations.

The university syndicate will sit today to discuss keeping the halls open, he added.

Earlier, announcing the closure order, the authorities ordered the boys to leave the hall by yesterday and asked the girls to leave halls by 10:00am today.

After the announcement, the agitated students locked the Vice Chancellor's office and set fire to one of the two buses they had confiscated.

Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain of the civil engineering department of Cuet were killed in a collision between a motorbike and a passenger bus on Monday.