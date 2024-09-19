CU torchlight procession demands justice for mob killings

Demanding justice for the mob killings at Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, students from Chittagong University held a torchlight procession this evening.

The procession, which began at 7:00pm, featured slogans such as -- "In July's Bangla, there's no place for mob attacks", "We will fight together against mob attacks", and "What are the administrations doing as people die in universities?".

Ronal Chakma, a history student from the 2017-18 session, expressed his concerns about the brutal killings at Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities, saying, "The atrocities that have occurred under the Awami League's rule have not seen justice. Failure to address these killings means a return to that era of oppression. We demand justice."

Sumaiya Shikdar, a marketing student from the 2021-22 session, highlighted the recent mob attacks at various universities, saying, "Attempts were made at CU to carry out mob attacks under the guise of student organisations. Our universities are setting precedents for mob violence. We urge the university administration to take immediate action against those involved."

JSHD Jakir, a student from the 2020-21 session, said, "We stand here with torches, reflecting on the struggles of the past. The acceptance of feudal-like killings in this modern age is unacceptable. Two mob killings occurred at our top universities last night, and while Dhaka University's proctor promised to form an investigation committee, we have been hearing such promises for the past 17 years. We want to see real action, not just words."