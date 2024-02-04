CU teachers call work abstention demanding VC, pro-VC’s resignation

Chittagong University Teachers' Association today announced a 4-day work abstention from tomorrow demanding the resignation of the vice chancellor and pro-VC, alleging irregularities in recruitment.

CUTA General Secretary Professor Abdul Haque at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club this afternoon announced to observe work abstention from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Monday and Tuesday and from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday and Thursday, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

He also said until the duo resigned, the association would continuously arrange an exhibition in front of the CU administrative building displaying news articles published on the unacceptable activities of the university administration.

He, however, said examinations in different departments would be out of the purview of their programme.

The teachers' association would take the initiative of taking additional classes later to compensate the loss of students, he added.

While reading out a written statement, Professor Haque said the University Grants Commission earlier sought clarification on various unusual expenditures of the CU authorities following news reports on spending over Tk 18 lakh in a seminar or expense of Tk 68 lakh in an inauguration of a faculty building.

Finding the administration's explanation unsatisfactory, the commission decided to form a high-level probe body to investigate into the corruption and irregularity, he said.

This proves that the allegations of irregularities raised by the teachers' association against the current administration and the subsequent demand for the resignation of the VC and pro-VC are not baseless.

He said the administration took no punitive action against different allegations of financial exchanges in the recruitment of teachers and staff.

He vowed to continue their movement until the duo resign.

He urged for the government's interference to save the university.