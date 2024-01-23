Confusion over textbook content will be addressed: education minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury today said any confusion arising from the content in the new textbook will be addressed through the opinions of curriculum specialists.

He said this while talking to reporters at his office in the secretariat.

Responding to questions from reporters about a recent controversy over incorporating transgender issues in class seven textbook, the minister said, "I will engage in discussions with officials from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB). If there is confusion regarding this content, we will investigate the reasons behind it."

"In our country, there is a tendency for certain groups to exploit religion to create anarchy and instability," he added.