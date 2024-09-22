Comilla University gets new VC, pro-VC, treasurer

Comilla University today got a new vice-chancellor, pro-VC and treasurer for the next four years.

Shahinur Islam, deputy secretary of President Shahabuddin, issued three different letters in this regard today.

Prof Dr Md Haider Ali, of computer science and engineering department of Dhaka University, has been appointed as 8th VC of CoU for the next four years from the date of joining.

Prof Dr Masuda Kamal, of public adminstration department of CoU, has been appointed as pro-vice-chancellor for the next four years.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Md Solaiman, of marketing department, was appointed as treasurer for the next four years.

After the appointment of the three top vacant posts, Comilla University would finally become more functional as the academic and administrative work have been stagnated for the last four weeks, said Emdadul Haque, public relations officer of CoU.