Tue Oct 15, 2024 10:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 10:51 PM

Collaboration for universities at the IAUP triennial conference in Beijing

Tue Oct 15, 2024 10:30 PM

An agreement has been signed to promote academic growth, faculty exchange, collaborative research, and cross-border cooperation to improve the standards of higher education.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) and the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) at the 20th International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) Triennial Conference in Beijing today.

The agreement was signed by Dr Md Sabur Khan, chairman of APUB, and Dr Shawn Chen, president of IAUP.

