Cold Wave: Primary schools to start an hour late

The government yesterday changed the school hours for all government primary schools due to the ongoing cold wave.

Under the new schedule, all government primary schools will now start at 10:00am, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Earlier, schools started at 9:00am. This decision will remain in effect until January 31.

The previous order to close schools in districts where the temperature drops below 10°C will continue, the notification said.