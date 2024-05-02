Classes during heatwave: Nowfel served legal notice

A Supreme Court lawyer today served a legal notice on Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, asking him to resign from the post of education minister for allegedly failing to realise public sufferings caused by his activities such as keeping educational institutions open amid the heatwave.

"Like the ministers of developed countries, set an example by immediately resigning from the post of education minister by taking responsibility for your failure to realise the public sufferings and to resolve the anger that is in the public mind about you," Advocate Khundkar Hasan Shahriyar said in the legal notice.

In the legal notice, he said earlier the education minister created public nuisance by keeping educational institutions open during the month of Ramadan this year.

Again, he is causing pain and suffering to students, teachers, and parents by opening educational institutions amid tremendous heatwave and heat alert, he stated in the legal notice.

The education minister works in an AC room for an office, has AC in his house, and travels in an air-conditioned car, so he may not think that the heatwave is a problem, Khundkar Hasan Shahriyar said in the legal notice.

He said in the legal notice, "Your actions have created public outrage, with a lot of writing against you on social media. Many wrote that there was no other incompetent education minister like you in independent Bangladesh. Due to your controversial activities, the Hasina government is facing controversies."

Khundkar Hasan Shahriyar also sent the same legal notice to secretaries to ministries of cabinet, primary and mass education, secondary and higher education, and technical and madrasa education division.

In the notice, he asked all the notice recipients to reduce the syllabus of all educational institutions and take necessary measures to start online classes from May to July.