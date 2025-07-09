Chittagong University's perennial struggle with housing

Only 18% of students have access to dormitories

Despite being the country's largest university in terms of land area, the University of Chittagong (CU) continues to face a severe student housing crisis, even after six decades of its establishment.

Currently, only 18 percent of CU's nearly 30,000 students are accommodated in dormitories.

The acute shortage of housing is especially burdensome for first-year students, many of whom arrive with the dream of living in a university dormitory. That dream is quickly shattered, forcing them to rent rooms or cottages near the campus.

This has raised the question: if CU is ever to become a fully residential university, how many years will it take? Despite repeated student protests demanding the construction of new halls, the administration has yet to make any visible progress.

Memoranda submitted by various student groups have also failed to produce tangible outcomes.

Students claim that while the university continues to launch development projects across campus, it has not taken effective steps to resolve what they see as one of their most pressing issues.

Landlords and cottage owners take advantage of the housing shortage by hiking up rents.

As a result, thousands of students are forced to live in unhealthy conditions at exorbitant costs.

Masudur Rahman, a first-year student from the Department of Sociology who came from Jashore, said, "The most difficult part has been figuring out where to stay and where to eat. Renting outside is expensive, and many of the campus halls follow a meal system that I'm not comfortable with. Eating outside is also costly. As a student from a middle-class family, this experience has been both painful and challenging."

Lagging behind other public universities

Among the country's four autonomous public universities, CU lags furthest behind in terms of student accommodation.

At Dhaka University, nearly 50 percent of students have access to halls. Those without a seat receive accommodation allowances.

Rajshahi University provides housing to around 35 percent of its students, and the administration has recently submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office to build five more halls.

Jahangirnagar University is fully residential, offering all students a dormitory seat upon admission.

No new dormitories in years

The last newly constructed dormitory at CU was Nabab Faizunnesa Hall, whose construction began in 2016 and was completed in 2021.

Foundations for two other dorms, Atish Dipankar Srigyan Hall and Shaheed Farhad Hall, were laid in 2015 but inaugurated only in 2025.

Though CU currently has 15 dormitories, most of them accommodate fewer than 500 students each.

Of the 15, 10 are allocated for male students and 5 for female students.

The total number of male dormitory seats stands at around 4,500, while female dorms accommodate around 2,500 students.

Ridoy Mia, a student of the 2020–21 session in the Department of Management, said, "New buildings, gates, galleries, monuments – they are being built regularly. But a place for students to live still remains a dream. We demand change. Housing is a fundamental right, and it must be prioritised."

Taslim Uddin, provost of AF Rahman Hall, said, "The entire process is handled by the ICT office. They request seat availability data and then issue notices for student applications. We allocate seats according to their list. We do not have any independent decision-making power in this regard."

Kamal Uddin, Pro-Vice Chancellor of CU, said, "We are aware of the accommodation crisis and are actively working to address it. We had requested UGC to provide allowances for non-residential students, but they informed us that such a provision does not exist. However, we have submitted a proposal to build seven new dormitories. We are also renovating unusable seats in older dorms to make them livable. We hope the situation will improve soon."