Chief RO appointed for Ducsu polls

Dhaka University has appointed Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin of Department of Botany as the chief returning officer for the upcoming Ducsu (Dhaka University Central Students' Union) election.

The appointment was made under Section 8(F) of the Ducsu Constitution by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan and was formally approved at the university's Syndicate meeting yesterday, according to a press release from the university's public relations office.

The press release also states that to assist the chief returning officer, nine additional returning officers have also been appointed.

They are Prof A S M Mohiuddin of the Department of Soil, Water and Environment; Prof SM Shameem Reza of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism; Prof Golam Rabbani of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research; Prof Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq of the Department of Information Science and Library Management; Prof Kazi Maruful Islam of the Department of Development Studies; Prof Nasrin Sultana of the Institute of Health Economics; Prof Md Shahidul Islam Zahid of the Department of Banking and Insurance; Prof Tariq Manzoor of Department of Bangla; and Associate Professor Sharmin Kabir of Institute of Education and Research.

The returning officers will consult with the VC to determine the next steps in the election process and proceed accordingly, the press release said.

While previous Ducsu elections were overseen by a six-member commission, this time the number has been increased to ten to ensure greater transparency, credibility, and operational support, it added.