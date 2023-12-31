Changes in curriculum being made to keep pace with world: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said changes are being made in the curriculum as the government wants to develop an education system of international standard in Bangladesh.

"We want our country to move, keeping pace with the world. This is why the changes are being made in the curriculum," she said while opening the free textbook distribution among students up to secondary level for the 2024 academic year.

She opened the textbook distribution programme at an event at her office by handing over books to students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels in the morning.

Hasina said she considers expenses for education as investment. "We'll allocate whatever needed for education," she added.

"How do the internationally renowned universities teach, and what curriculum and what method do they follow? We want to create that international standard education system in Bangladesh."

She placed emphasis on the practical learning-based education to create employment opportunities in the country.

The PM said she wants to develop a nation with modern technology-knowledge-based education from an early age, and for this reason her government is giving importance to technical education and vocational training.

"We want to build a nation with modern-technology-knowledge-based education. We've already done everything for that," she added.

The prime minister called upon the students to study attentively.

"We want to build the nation with versatile education. To build smart Bangladesh, we need a smart and skilled population the most," she said.

Highlighting the importance of education to get rid of poverty, she said, "We want to make Bangladesh a poverty-free country. Only education can make a country free from poverty. That is why we have given the highest importance to education."

Sheikh Hasina wished all a Happy New Year on the eve of 2024.

The ministries concerned have taken necessary steps to distribute 30,70,83,517 copies of new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students this year throughout the country.

The textbooks have already been sent to upazilas in the country.