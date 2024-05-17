Centenary celebration of BL College’s English department
Govt Brajalal College's English Department in Khulna celebrated 100 years of its founding anniversary today amid festivity and enthusiasm.
The programme started this morning with a colourful rally and national anthem.
Hundreds of former and present students of the department participated in the event, reports our Khulna correspondent.
National University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman inaugurated the programme as chief guest.
Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam, professor emeritus of the Department of English at Dhaka University, was present as a guest of honour while Dr Jai Singh, associate professor of the Department of English at the English and Foreign Language University, Hyderabad of India, was present as a centenary speaker.
BL College Principal Sharif Atiquzzaman presided over the programme.
BL College was set up in 1902 and the English Department commenced its journey in 1924.
