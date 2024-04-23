BUET Journalists Association’s executive committee dissolved

Education
Education

The authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology have decided to dissolve the executive committee of "BUET Journalists Association".

"Due to unavoidable reasons, the Executive Council 2023-24 Committee of the university's co-curricular club, BUET Journalists Association, has been declared dissolved," said an official notice signed by Rupak Mutsuddy, assistant director of Buet's Directorate of Student Welfare.

Sources at the campus said members of BUET Journalists Association are not engaged with the journalism of any national media. Rather, they have their own news portal and Facebook page, where they publish information related to the university, they said.

