Education
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:41 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Buet admission test begins on February 24

BSS, Dhaka
Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:55 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:41 PM

The first-year admission tests of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the academic session of 2023-24 will begin on February 24

The recommendation came from a meeting of the university's admission committee which will be finalised in the next academic council meeting, Director of Students' Welfare (DSW) Professor Mizanur Rahman told BSS.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The tests will be taken in two steps as per last year-- the preliminary test on February 24 and the written test on March 16, he said.

"There will be negative markings in the preliminary test. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted," Mizanur Rahman added.

In the first phase, a preliminary test of 100 marks will be held following multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Later, the second phase test will be held for the qualified candidates from the preliminary test.

Related topic:
Buet admission testBuet admission test 2024Buet admission test date
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Buet admission test for 2019-20

Buet admission test tomorrow

Buet admission test for 2019-20 continuing

Buet admission test held

Abrar Fahad’s younger brother decides to get admission in Buet

Buet to resume online classes from Saturday

BUET admission test on June 4 and 18

Mind the gap in centralised university admissions

|রাজনীতি

নৌকার প্রচার মাইকের আওয়াজ শুনলেই লোকজন পালিয়ে যাচ্ছে: রিজভী

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম-মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি ‘আমরা আর মামুদের’ একদলীয় ডামি নির্বাচন ঘিরে একদিকে চলছে রীতিমত রঙ-তামাশা, আর অন্যদিকে নৌকা-ডামির কামড়া-কামড়ি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জ-২: নৌকার প্রচারে যাওয়া ৮ ভোটগ্রহণ কর্মকর্তাসহ ১২ জনকে শোকজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification