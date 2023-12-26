Buet admission test begins on February 24

The first-year admission tests of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the academic session of 2023-24 will begin on February 24

The recommendation came from a meeting of the university's admission committee which will be finalised in the next academic council meeting, Director of Students' Welfare (DSW) Professor Mizanur Rahman told BSS.

The tests will be taken in two steps as per last year-- the preliminary test on February 24 and the written test on March 16, he said.

"There will be negative markings in the preliminary test. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted," Mizanur Rahman added.

In the first phase, a preliminary test of 100 marks will be held following multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Later, the second phase test will be held for the qualified candidates from the preliminary test.