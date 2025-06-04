Bogura Science and Technology University gets its first VC

Professor Kudrat-E-Zahan, of the chemistry department of Rajshahi University, has been appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the newly-established Bogura Science and Technology University.

He will serve a four-year term.

The appointment was officially announced today in a circular issued by the Ministry of Education's science and technology university branch and signed by Senior Assistant Secretary ASM Kashem, confirmed Bogura Deputy Commissioner Hosna Afroza.

"With the appointment of the VC, the activities of Bogura Science and Technology University officially begin today," DC Afroza told The Daily Star.

"The VC will arrive in Bogura and start his work from a rented office. After that, a site for the university will be selected, infrastructure will be constructed, and then student admission activities will commence," she added.

The university initially declared through legislation during the BNP tenure in 2001, but no significant progress had been made since then.

It was re-declared via a government gazette in 2023.

DC Afroza said that after reviewing the documents, she wrote to the government requesting the appointment of a vice-chancellor, leading to today's development.