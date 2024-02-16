BCL infighting at DU centring concert

Clashes between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League took place following a concert at the Dhaka University campus last night.

The clashes took place between followers of BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan and DU BCL General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, our DU correspondent reports.

Enan and Shaikat held a meeting over last night's clashes at Madhur Canteen today.

"An incident happened over some misunderstanding among leaders and activists. We resolved the matter," said Shaikat, adding that at least six people were injured in last night's clashes.

There was also a brief skirmish between the two groups during today's meeting between the two leaders.

Last night's clashes took place on the premises of Jagannath Hall over a trivial matter during a concert around 10:45pm, said BCL sources.

Chhatra League President Saddam Husaain and its General Secretary Enan along with DU BCL President Mazharul Kabir Shayan and its General Secretary Shaikat went on a stage to join the concert.

At that time Shaikat was pushed by one of Enan's supporters which led to pushing and shoving and eventually sporadic clashes and vandalism until 2:30am today.