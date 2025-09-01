BAU closed indefinitely, students asked to vacate halls

Bangladesh Agricultural University authorities have decided to shut down the campus indefinitely in the face of student protests and attacks on students.

BAU Proctor Prof Md Abdul Alim confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

He said the students alleged that unidentified persons attacked them on campus.

The students also brought out a protest procession soon after the attack. There were also incidents of ransacking on the campus.

Considering the tense situation, the university has been declared closed for an indefinite period, said the proctor.

The students have been asked to vacate their halls by 9:00am tomorrow, he said.

"We will investigate the attack on students and incidents of ransacking on the campus," he added.

Shibli Sadik, a third-year student of Faculty of Animal Husbandry, said, "When the confined teachers left the venue through the backdoor of the auditorium around 7:40pm, outsiders attacked the agitating students, leaving at least seven of them injured, including female students. Of them, five were admitted to a hospital."

At a rally last night, agitating students issued a four-point demand, including-single combined degree for Faculties of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and the resignation of the proctorial body over the attack on students by outsiders.

Earlier yesterday, over 200 teachers, including the VC, were confined for six and a half hours by students of the two faculties, demanding a single combined degree.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Mofizul Alam said police and Rab teams have been deployed on the campus to maintain law and order.