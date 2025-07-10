Barishal board defends SSC results as 'true reflection' of student performance

Despite widespread criticism labelling this year's SSC results under the Barishal Education Board as a "debacle", officials maintain that the figures accurately represent student performance.

They said unlike previous years, this year's SSC answer scripts were evaluated strictly based on solely what the students had written, without any leniency.

This year, a total of 82,931 students appeared for the exams under Barishal board, with only 46,758 passing—a pass rate of 56.38 percent, down sharply from last year's 89.13 percent.

The sudden plummet in SSC results disappointed parents and students.

Barishal Board Controller of Examinations Md Shahidul Islam said the decline was evident across both urban and rural areas, with male students performing worse than females.

He noted that subjects like mathematics, English, and commerce recorded particularly low pass rates.

"The board is looking into the reasons behind the decline," he said.

Subject-wise analysis showed Humanities was the hardest hit stream. Among 21,524 male candidates, only 31.4 percent passed—the lowest ever in the board's history—while 52.27 percent of female Humanities students succeeded.

In English (compulsory), 69.6 percent of 81,702 candidates passed, while Mathematics saw a 64.62 percent pass rate from 82,079 students.

Commerce results revealed a gender gap, with 46.31 percent of male students passing compared to 67.94 percent of females.

Science students fared better, with an 83.13 percent pass rate.

Swapan Khandaker, a guardian of a student of Model School and College, said pupils faced social and political challenges this year, which may have impacted their performance.

Ratna Saha, an English teacher at Barishal Government Girls' High School, said that teachers were instructed to grade scripts strictly based on actual answers.

"That might be the reason why the results turned out to be poor," she added.

Robin Kumar Shil, a math teacher at the same school, said this year, the teachers were asked to evaluate scripts without leniency, "unlike previous years".

The number of GPA-5 holders also dropped significantly.

This year, only 3,114 students secured GPA-5, compared with 6,145 last year.

Female students, as usual, outperformed boys in securing GPA-5.

Barishal Education Board Chairman Yunus Ali Siddiqui said, "This is not a result debacle as such but a reflection of actual assessment, which was lacking in previous years. This year, answer scripts were evaluated properly, and that's why the results show the authentic picture."