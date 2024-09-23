Barisal University gets first female VC

Dr Shuchita Sharmin, professor of department of development studies of Dhaka University, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Barisal University.

A notification was issued today signed by Shahinur Islam, deputy secretary to the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of Ministry of Education, confirmed Faisal Hasan, public relations officer of BU.

Faisal said Dr Shuchita Sharmin will serve as the first female VC of the university, and the fifth VC of the university for the next four years.