Education
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 09:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 09:44 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Barisal University gets first female VC

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 09:40 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 09:44 PM
Shuchita Sharmin

Dr Shuchita Sharmin, professor of department of development studies of Dhaka University, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Barisal University.

A notification was issued today signed by Shahinur Islam, deputy secretary to the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of Ministry of Education, confirmed Faisal Hasan, public relations officer of BU.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Faisal said Dr Shuchita Sharmin will serve as the first female VC of the university, and the fifth VC of the university for the next four years.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত অন্তত ২৭৪, আহত হাজারের বেশি

হিজবুল্লাহর প্রায় ৮০০ ঘাঁটিতে এ হামলা চালানো হয়।  

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর ‘অত্যন্ত নিন্দনীয়’ বক্তব্যের তীব্র প্রতিবাদ জানিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে